TheStreet Upgrades HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to B

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE:FUL opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,119,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,446,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,034,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 244,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

