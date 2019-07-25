Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 605,436 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11,981.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,436 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $61,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $116.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

