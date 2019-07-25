Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7,119.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,685 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of SYSCO worth $88,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 163.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SYY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

