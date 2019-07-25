Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13,808.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.42% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $188,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.84. 1,489,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,096. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,054,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $18,145,829. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

