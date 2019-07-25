Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $108.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 19,589.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,553 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.42% of Dollar General worth $108,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.72. 1,703,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,858. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

