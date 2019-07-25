Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $145.10 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 20,056.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Linde worth $145,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.01.

LIN traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.89. 2,062,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch purchased 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

