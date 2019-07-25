Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $79.53 Million Investment in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 795,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,526,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of SMLV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.98. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $100.17.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.