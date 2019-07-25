Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,149,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,952,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CZA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.94. 8,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $73.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.