TOR Minerals International (NASDAQ:TORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TOR Minerals International Inc (NASDAQ:TORM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.10. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69.

About TOR Minerals International (NASDAQ:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

