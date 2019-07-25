Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated an average rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.63.

Shares of TIH opened at C$63.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.73. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$51.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$699.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$732.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total value of C$1,075,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,290,000.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

