Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.69

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as high as $17.47. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 222,717 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vicon Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$664.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,545,970 shares in the company, valued at C$171,954,150.04. Also, Director Lucille Miller bought 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.73 per share, with a total value of C$26,002.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,532.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $374,362.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

