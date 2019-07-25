Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 16,616,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

