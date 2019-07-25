Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,943 shares of company stock worth $8,322,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.