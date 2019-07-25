TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 9,223 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Dale Ok purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$37,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,403.93. Also, Director Randy Neely acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,317.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

