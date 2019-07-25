Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Translate Bio stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

