TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-677 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.4 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.66-2.69 EPS.

TRU stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.16. 45,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,376,360.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,805,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,981 shares of company stock valued at $12,094,260. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

