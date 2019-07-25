Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

TRV traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.61. 18,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,339. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $3,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,081.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,228 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

