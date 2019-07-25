Travelflex (TRF) Market Cap Hits $179,467.00

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Travelflex has a market capitalization of $179,467.00 and approximately $879.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Travelflex has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

TRF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

