Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $206,816.81 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 21,521 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $206,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,642,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,390,456.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 400 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $3,840.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 125 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,301 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $118,089.60.

On Friday, July 12th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,885 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,824.85.

On Monday, July 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,910 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $18,336.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,226 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $21,369.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,636 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $73,381.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 17,974 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $174,168.06.

On Friday, June 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,508 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $14,476.80.

On Thursday, June 13th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $54,891.00.

TREC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trecora Resources by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trecora Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.