Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 2,940 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $204.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

