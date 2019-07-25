Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 846,445 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 72,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

