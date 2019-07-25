Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ecolab by 107.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $197.95 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

In related news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

