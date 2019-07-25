Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

