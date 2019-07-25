Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 478 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.