Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,432,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV remained flat at $$63.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 499,320 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35.

