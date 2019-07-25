Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $975,000 Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,018,000 after acquiring an additional 493,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 454,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after acquiring an additional 647,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,355,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Xerox by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,508,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 388,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

