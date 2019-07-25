Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.31 on Thursday. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27.

