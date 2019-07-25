Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.22. 89,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.02.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

