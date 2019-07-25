Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,380. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40.

