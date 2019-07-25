TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 128.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 216,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.