Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 4,997.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 197,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.