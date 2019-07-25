Truewealth LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $153,699,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,464,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,359 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 621.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,941,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $19,618,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

