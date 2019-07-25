Truewealth LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Truewealth LLC decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 58,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,881 shares of company stock worth $21,638,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

