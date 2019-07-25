Truewealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VTV stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

