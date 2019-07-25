Truewealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Truewealth LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

