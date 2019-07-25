Truewealth LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Truewealth LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

