Truewealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Truewealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.06 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

