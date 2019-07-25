Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $130,360.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,377,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $141,680.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $119,800.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $132,760.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 258,372 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

