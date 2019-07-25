Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.25.

In other news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

