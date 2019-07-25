Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 15,481 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 562.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,091,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,166,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,934,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,362,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 358,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

