Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.13. 7,293,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.