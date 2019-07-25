Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 4,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 269.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,288,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,580,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.