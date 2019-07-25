Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 229,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 359,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 105,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 703,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

