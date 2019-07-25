Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 4,053 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 236.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 527,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

