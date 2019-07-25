Truvestments Capital LLC Has $270,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 307,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,606. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

