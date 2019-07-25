Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 397.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,608,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ventas by 447.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 799,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ventas by 22.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,762,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

