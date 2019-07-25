Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 375,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $184.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

