Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 3,555,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

