TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $561,933.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 49,343,142,542 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.