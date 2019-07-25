Tyvor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Tyvor Capital LLC lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,330 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 288,123 shares during the period. Foot Locker makes up 5.9% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tyvor Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,030 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 1,781,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

